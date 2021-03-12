DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Announces Earnings Results

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 337.55% and a negative return on equity of 120.46%.

Shares of DRIO traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 686,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,186. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRIO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

