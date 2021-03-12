Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Announces Earnings Results

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock traded down $9.60 on Wednesday, hitting $78.38. 3,392,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 75.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $130.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

