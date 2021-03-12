Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) Insider Anthony Timbrell Purchases 360,000 Shares

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) insider Anthony Timbrell purchased 360,000 shares of Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of A$720,000.00 ($514,285.71).

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Company Profile

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited operates metallurgical coal export terminal in Australia. It also provides port infrastructure and services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

