Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.28

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 3543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a report on Tuesday.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

About Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.