Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

