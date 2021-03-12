Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,737 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,924 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 166,397 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 88.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 35,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.55 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

