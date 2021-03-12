Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 116.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $8,570,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $127.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $129.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

