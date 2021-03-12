Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 568.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,663,000 after purchasing an additional 410,210 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after buying an additional 306,924 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,825,000 after buying an additional 229,441 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth $30,886,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth $29,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.45.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $219.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.40 and a 200-day moving average of $240.18. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

