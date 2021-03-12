Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Match Group by 985.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Match Group by 126.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $3,652,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,248.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 244,557 shares of company stock valued at $37,989,910 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $152.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.47, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.32. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

