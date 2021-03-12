Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2,115.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,386 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,541 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,566,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,948 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 487,405.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $18,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Argus began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

