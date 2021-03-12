Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.49 EPS

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.49), Fidelity Earnings reports.

DADA stock opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.51. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $61.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

