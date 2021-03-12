Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.49 EPS

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.49), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion and a PE ratio of -8.51. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43.

Several research firms recently commented on DADA. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

