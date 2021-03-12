D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace Capital raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,148,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after acquiring an additional 595,020 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,557,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after acquiring an additional 75,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 190,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.