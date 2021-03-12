D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudera by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudera by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cloudera by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudera by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 116,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,108,294.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 844,449 shares in the company, valued at $10,454,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 112,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $2,054,379.52. Insiders sold 837,803 shares of company stock valued at $13,100,784 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

