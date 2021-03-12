D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $841,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

