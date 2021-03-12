D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $602,000 Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,673.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 741,489 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 104,145 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 654.3% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 47,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 40,962 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VNO opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

