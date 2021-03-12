D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSE:UL opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

