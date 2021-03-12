D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 76.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 94,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

NYSE:ADM opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $58.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.