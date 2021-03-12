CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,786. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $554.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

