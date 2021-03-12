CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of CyrusOne worth $15,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.11, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.65.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CONE. TD Securities cut their price target on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

