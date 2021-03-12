CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,970,258 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 375,067 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,159,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 46,120 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in CVS Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 568,793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,218,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 47,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.16. 38,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,179,948. The company has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

