CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading Up 5.9%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.58. Approximately 472,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 633,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVI shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.