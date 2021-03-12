Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CURLF stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,704,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,306. Curaleaf has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $18.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

CURLF has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Curaleaf from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Curaleaf from $18.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Curaleaf to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.21.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.