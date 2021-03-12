Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%.

CPIX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

