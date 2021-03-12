Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 24,100 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 893.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSGX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.91. 3,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.96. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $64.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.42 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

