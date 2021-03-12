Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $5.72 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ecolab by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,587,000 after purchasing an additional 582,990 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Ecolab by 804.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after buying an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,615,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.93. 7,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.93. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.50.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.