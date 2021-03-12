Cumberland Partners Ltd Cuts Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,850 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 217,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

NYSE AQN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,884. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.