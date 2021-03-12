Crypto Village Accelerator Achieves Market Cap of $3.82 Million (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $17,661.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 56.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Village Accelerator alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00052167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.47 or 0.00697387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00066429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00027445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00036072 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Village Accelerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Village Accelerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.