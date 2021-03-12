Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $73.00 target price on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CYRX. B. Riley raised their target price on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Cryoport from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of CYRX traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.88 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,673 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,808,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,321 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

