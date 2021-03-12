Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Insider Mark W. Sawicki Sells 13,331 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CYRX traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,648. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.54. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -97.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

CYRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

