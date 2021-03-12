Critical Contrast: Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) and Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) and Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Tufin Software Technologies 0 5 2 0 2.29

Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.71, suggesting a potential downside of 0.20%. Given Tufin Software Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tufin Software Technologies is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tufin Software Technologies $103.27 million 4.00 -$28.12 million ($1.01) -12.61

Eviation Aircraft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tufin Software Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A Tufin Software Technologies -38.14% -44.38% -21.93%

Risk and Volatility

Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tufin Software Technologies has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.4% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tufin Software Technologies beats Eviation Aircraft on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eviation Aircraft Company Profile

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications. It also offers SecureCloud, a security policy automation service that provides the real-time visibility and control needed to ensure the security and compliance of hybrid cloud environments. The company sells its products and services through distributors and resellers, as well as service delivery partners. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

