Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$1.50 at ATB Capital

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price upped by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

CR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.11.

Shares of TSE:CR traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.16. 1,056,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,397. The stock has a market cap of C$176.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,614,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,699,451. Also, Director John Albert Brussa bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,457,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,684.16. Insiders acquired a total of 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,350 in the last 90 days.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

