Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 793 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 71.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 124.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

