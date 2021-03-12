Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 226 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $1,535,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $702.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $757.86 and its 200 day moving average is $744.78. The stock has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.