Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 83.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.19.

Shares of FMC opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. FMC Co. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

