Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $106.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.40 and a 200-day moving average of $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

