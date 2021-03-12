Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $835,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPHD opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.