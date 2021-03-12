Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In other Synopsys news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Insiders have sold a total of 84,946 shares of company stock worth $22,269,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $228.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

