Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,632 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,895,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after buying an additional 256,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,922 shares of company stock worth $9,951,493. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $112.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.