Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LNXSF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 454. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $80.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average of $67.40.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.