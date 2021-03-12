Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

WISH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of ContextLogic stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,160. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. ContextLogic has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $725,104.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,086,728 shares of company stock valued at $139,254,205 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $52,333,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

