Credit Suisse Group Raises Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target to $34.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

SEM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Shares of SEM stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.86. 11,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,522. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.04. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $9,753,000.00. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,356,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,636,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,114,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 484,397 shares of company stock valued at $15,504,320 over the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

