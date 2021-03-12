Credit Suisse Group Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$52.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNQ. UBS Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.67.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$40.24 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$41.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.71 billion and a PE ratio of -108.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$360,625.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,115 shares in the company, valued at C$2,195,917.75. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.27, for a total value of C$156,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,373,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$74,227,537.74. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,132,661.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

