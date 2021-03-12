Cream Trading Down 14.7% This Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Cream has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $54,107.16 and $22.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,005.65 or 0.99799039 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00032382 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.00 or 0.00395650 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.32 or 0.00299930 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.29 or 0.00786564 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00093539 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00042955 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.