Crane (NYSE:CR) PT Raised to $100.00

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CR. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Shares of CR traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $92.36. 704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,343. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Crane has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.41.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Crane by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after buying an additional 1,068,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Crane by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,530,000 after buying an additional 548,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $55,959,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 28.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

