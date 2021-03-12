Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COWN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of COWN stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.32. 14,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,575. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.51. Cowen has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,408 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cowen by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,709,000 after buying an additional 426,021 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 111.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 294,997 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,668,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 170,767 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

