Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

CVET has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of CVET opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $106,369.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,453.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $535,162.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,211.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,778 shares of company stock worth $1,233,648. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,003,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,927,000 after purchasing an additional 754,020 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

