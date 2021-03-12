Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Coupa Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 318,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,972,000 after buying an additional 43,936 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Coupa Software by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Coupa Software stock opened at $290.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.79. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of -136.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.16.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,909,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $319,566.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,350.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,144 shares of company stock worth $66,788,368. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

