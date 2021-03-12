Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,480 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OFC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

