Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.46.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
